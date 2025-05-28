Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin increases in price
Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin sold for 734 million rials ($1,249) on May 28, rising slightly from the previous day. Since the Central Bank’s floating exchange rate adoption in May 2024, prices have fluctuated. Older coins and smaller denominations sold for less, with 18-carat gold at about 65 million rials ($110) per gram.
