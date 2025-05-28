Azerbaijan estimates fiscal allocations to its foreign representative offices in 2024
A total of 199.8 million manat ($117.5 million) was allocated from Azerbaijan’s 2023 state budget for its foreign missions. This included 196.2 million manat ($115.2 million) for 84 diplomatic missions and 3.6 million manat ($2.1 million) for trade offices abroad. These details were discussed in the 2024 budget execution draft at a parliamentary meeting.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy