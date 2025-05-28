Azerbaijan estimates fiscal allocations to its foreign representative offices in 2024

A total of 199.8 million manat ($117.5 million) was allocated from Azerbaijan’s 2023 state budget for its foreign missions. This included 196.2 million manat ($115.2 million) for 84 diplomatic missions and 3.6 million manat ($2.1 million) for trade offices abroad. These details were discussed in the 2024 budget execution draft at a parliamentary meeting.

