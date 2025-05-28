Turkmenistan, UN moot Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 28. Turkmenistan and the United Nations held a productive meeting of the Steering Committee for the implementation of the 2021–2025 Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

The session, conducted in a hybrid format, was attended by senior officials from Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives from various ministries and sectoral agencies, the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, as well as heads and representatives of UN agencies.

The meeting's agenda focused on reviewing the progress of the ongoing Framework Programme and deliberating on the next cycle of the framework for 2026–2030. It also included discussions on the UNDP, UNICEF, and UNFPA Country Programmes for the 2026–2030 period.

During the meeting, participants underscored the robust and multifaceted cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN. Emphasis was placed on the need for continued joint efforts to ensure meaningful outcomes in line with long-term objectives for sustainable development. The importance of cooperative, systemic work, grounded in medium- and long-term plans and programs, was highlighted as critical for driving progress and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the period 2021-2025 is one of the basic documents that determine the development of Turkmenistan's partnership with the UN and its agencies on a systematic basis, as well as based on medium-term and long-term programs and plans for joint activities.