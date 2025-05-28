Iranian MFA announces nation's next round of nuke talks with US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Consultations are still ongoing regarding the location and timing of the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the US over Iran’s nuclear program, Esmail Baghaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told reporters, Trend reports.

Baghaei emphasized that, despite recent media reports on the state of the discussions, details regarding the next round will be announced by Oman once the consultations are concluded. As previously stated, the only topics on the negotiation table are the lifting of sanctions against Iran and its nuclear program. No other issues have been raised during the talks.

The Iranian official further confirmed that The Iranian delegation is pulling out all the stops to get those US sanctions off their backs.

He also refuted rumors about Iran softening its stance on uranium enrichment, reaffirming that continuing uranium enrichment is a fundamental principle of Iran’s nuclear program, and any proposals or initiatives contradicting this principle would be unacceptable.

To recall, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, and 26; May 11; and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

