LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28. Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan – three brotherly countries – are strengthening their cooperation year by year, day by day, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech before the concert dedicated to May 28 – Independence Day, held in the city of Lachin, Trend reports.

The head of state emphasized: “In difficult times, we are always by each other’s side, showing solidarity and support.”