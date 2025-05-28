We will unite our efforts to develop Central and North-South Transport Corridors - Erdoğan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Our countries are strategically positioned at the crossroads of Eurasia, holding an incredibly important position, said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a summit with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports.

President Erdoğan emphasized that our region, along with many challenges beyond, faces simultaneous threats to security, economic stability, energy, and food crises.

"In the face of these challenges, we view strengthening our unity and capacity for joint action not as an option, but as a necessity. Today, I am having meaningful discussions with my dear brothers on advancing our trilateral cooperation. In the coming period, our foreign ministers will take the necessary steps to institutionalize our cooperation. They will work on creating a strong framework reflecting our joint vision in areas such as trade, investment, transportation, energy, the defense industry, and the fight against terrorism. As Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan, we will institutionalize our cooperation through continuous trilateral summits and meetings at the ministerial level. We will deepen our collaboration in defense, counter-terrorism, and joint determination to combat cross-border threats. We aim to take collective steps to facilitate trade, encourage investments, and promote digitalization," said Erdoğan.

The Turkish president highlighted that transportation, particularly projects such as the Middle Corridor and the North-South Transport Corridor, would be vital areas where the three countries will contribute together.

"We will work on projects to increase direct interactions between our youth and academics in the fields of culture and education. We will jointly explore opportunities in energy, food security, and renewable energy. Through prestigious projects in all these areas, we will advance our trilateral cooperation and bring new achievements to our peoples," Erdoğan concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel