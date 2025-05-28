Azerbaijan’s public and private banks boost loan investments in economy last month

Azerbaijan's public and private banks have significantly increased their loan investments in the economy, with total credit rising by over 3.9 billion manat compared to last year. State banks and private banks both showed growth, with state banks up by 18.1 percent annually and private banks increasing their share by 12.6 percent.

