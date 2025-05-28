Solidarity and cooperation among Ankara, Baku, and Islamabad are urgent necessity, not matter of choice - President Erdoğan

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28. “Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan are located in strategically important parts of Eurasia, facing numerous challenges in security, economy, energy, and food sectors. Against this backdrop, solidarity and joint steps by our countries are not a matter of choice but an urgent necessity,” said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the summit with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Trend reports.

The Turkish president stated that the foreign ministries of the three countries have been tasked with taking steps to establish a structural foundation for further cooperation among Ankara, Baku, and Islamabad. “Frameworks for a joint vision for the dialogue agenda among our countries will be developed, including in trade, investment, transport, energy, defense industry, and counterterrorism,” Erdoğan said.

The Turkish leader also announced that trilateral summits of the leaders of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan will be held regularly. Additionally, meetings at the ministerial level are planned, Erdoğan noted. He called the transport sector one of the strategic directions of trilateral cooperation.

President Erdoğan expressed confidence that the dialogue between Ankara, Baku, and Islamabad will benefit the peoples of the three countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel