EBRD funds sustainable plastic production facility in Lithuania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting sustainable manufacturing and foreign direct investment in Lithuania through a 25 million euro loan to Evertis, a subsidiary of Portugal’s IMG Group, Trend reports.

The funding will finance the construction of a new PET film production facility in the Klaipeda Free Economic Zone. The plant will produce polyethylene terephthalate (PET) film with up to 50% recycled content—double the EU minimum requirement—and will be fully recyclable. The project is expected to reduce plastic waste by up to 13,000 tonnes and lower annual greenhouse gas emissions by around 29,000 tonnes.

The facility will implement Industry 4.0 digital solutions to improve efficiency, traceability, and waste reduction. It will serve key sectors including food, beverage, and healthcare by providing access to recyclable and lower-carbon packaging materials.

This initiative marks IMG Group’s first manufacturing investment in Lithuania and is the first Portuguese greenfield investment in the country. It is expected to create 50 new jobs in its initial phase.

EBRD representatives highlighted the project’s contribution to Lithuania’s green goals and regional industrial decarbonisation, while IMG Group noted the investment’s role in meeting growing demand for environmentally responsible packaging solutions.