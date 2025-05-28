Lachin Int'l Airport will make important contribution to region's integration into world - Erdoğan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 28 May 2025 14:41 (UTC +04:00)
LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28.​ We wish that with the independence of the Azerbaijani lands, which have been under occupation for 30 years, the region will become a center of stability, prosperity, and development, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as he addressed the Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan trilateral summit, Trend reports

Erdoğan noted that he believes that Lachin International Airport will make an important contribution to the development and integration with the world that the region has longed for for many years.

Will be updated

