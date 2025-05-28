TBC Bank Uzbekistan raising bar on customer experience with Genesys integration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 28. TBC Bank Uzbekistan (TBC UZ), the country’s leading digital bank, has integrated Genesys, a global customer experience leader, into its customer care operations as part of its ongoing infrastructure investment, Trend reports.

By deploying Genesys Engage, TBC UZ centralizes all customer communication channels into one platform, enhancing customer experience at every touchpoint. This solution, which includes advanced quality assurance and workforce management tools, allows TBC UZ to meet the 3-fold increase in demand over the past six months, driven by its expanding product offerings and growing customer base. The new platform will significantly boost customer service capacity, ensuring a seamless experience as the bank scales.

TBC UZ is part of TBC Uzbekistan, a leading digital banking ecosystem in Central Asia with 19.7 million users. This includes Payme, a digital payments app, and Payme Nasiya, an installment credit business. TBC Uzbekistan is a subsidiary of London-listed TBC Bank Group PLC.

Additionally, TBC Uzbekistan is poised to deploy its AI-driven virtual assistant in the upcoming fiscal quarter, subsequent to the rollout of AI agents designed for sales optimization and loan repayment notifications. The financial institution's artificial intelligence roadmap, encompassing the advancement of Uzbek language large language models and speech recognition technologies, will be pivotal in revolutionizing the banking paradigm for millions of clients throughout its operational ecosystem.