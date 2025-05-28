Kazakhstan reveals path to economic diversification with German partnership

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Anke Rehlinger, President of Germany’s Bundesrat, during her official visit to discuss enhancing bilateral trade and investment. Kazakhstan is a key economic partner of Germany in Central Asia, with growing trade and strong investment cooperation focused on non-resource sectors like manufacturing and chemicals. Energy collaboration, including oil exports and green energy projects, was highlighted.

