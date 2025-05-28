Iran announces suspension of visas for citizens traveling to Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Saudi Arabia has suspended the process of issuing visas to thousands of Iranian citizens preparing to go on the Hajj pilgrimage, Mohammad Hossein Ranjbaran, an adviser to Iran's Foreign Minister, wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to him, the reason for this was that an Iranian cleric made insulting statements against the officials of this country in Saudi Arabia and spread them on social networks. As a result, the cleric was detained in Saudi Arabia.

Ranjbaran stated that, while officials of the Iranian Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization reminded more than 85,000 Iranian pilgrims before and during the Hajj pilgrimage to respect the rules of the host country, there is a possibility that thousands of Iranians will be deprived of the pilgrimage.

A few days ago, Iranian cleric Gholamreza Ghasemian recorded a video clip in the city of Medina, Saudi Arabia, containing insulting statements against this country and its officials and shared it on social networks. This resulted in his detention in Saudi Arabia.

