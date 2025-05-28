Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan has always stood by brotherly Türkiye and Pakistan - President İlham Aliyev

Politics Materials 28 May 2025 14:34 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Laman Zeynalova
LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28. “Azerbaijan has always stood by brotherly Türkiye and Pakistan,” President Ilham Aliyev said during the Summit with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

“We are deeply pleased with Türkiye’s accomplishments in combating terrorism. The decision of the PKK terrorist group to liquidate itself and disarm is an example of the leadership and determination of the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the strength of Türkiye as a country. This historic event is important not only for Türkiye, but also for peace and tranquility in the region in general,” pointed out the head of state.

