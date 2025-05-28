Pakistan is lucky to have sincere brothers like Türkiye and Azerbaijan - PM

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28.​ Pakistan is lucky to have sincere brothers like Türkiye and Azerbaijan, said Pakistan's Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif as he addressed the Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan trilateral summit, Trend reports.

Sharif noted that they stood with us like an impenetrable rock.

“As brothers in arms, we will stand up for peace, justice, and moral values. The trilateral format has been timely and of great importance. It provides impetus for joint progress in areas of mutual interest,” Pakistani PM Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif said.