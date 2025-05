Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 28. A new chapter is opening today in our trilateral cooperation (Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Pakistan cooperation – ed.), said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech ahead of the concert marking May 28 – Independence Day in the city of Lachin, Trend reports.

“The issues we discussed today and the agreements we reached will bring us even closer together,” the head of state emphasized.