Al-Hokama Center for Peace Research calls for legal framework to combat Islamophobia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. An effective legal mechanism must be launched to combat Islamophobia, Director of Al-Hokama Center for Peace Research, Member of the Executive Bureau of the UAE Muslim Council of Elders Samir Boudinar said during an international conference on "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku, Trend reports.

"The legal response to Islamophobia remains a crucial element of the overall strategy to combat it. This applies to both legislation protecting the right to self-determination and the application of legal mechanisms available to citizens within the countries concerned. It is necessary to launch an effective legal mechanism to review existing laws and policies in order to preserve the legitimacy of Islam and protect Muslims," ​​he also said.

According to Boudinar, it's especially important to work on creating financial and institutional structures that represent the interests of young people.

"Young people are not only an object to be influenced, but also a real driving force. With their deep knowledge, comprehensive understanding, ability to track the latest trends, use of digital platforms and presence in different regions of the world, young people are in a unique position," he mentioned.

Boudinar emphasized the imperative of equipping youth with the requisite tools and strategies to adeptly counteract manifestations of Islamophobia.

