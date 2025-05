Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Azerbaijan tomorrow, Turkish media say, Trend reports.

President Erdoğan last visited Azerbaijan on November 11, 2024, to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).