Axpo doubles operating earnings in first half of FY 2024/25
As of 31 March 2025, Axpo’s total assets and equity remained largely unchanged from 30 September 2024. The company reported equity of CHF 12,789 million, liquidity of CHF 6,544 million, and financial liabilities of CHF 5,355 million.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy