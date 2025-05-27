Iran's non-oil exports to Tajikistan surge in recent months

Iran's non-oil exports to Tajikistan increased by 29.5 percent in value and 19.5 percent in weight in the first month of 2025 compared to the same period last year. The total trade turnover reached $21.6 million, with 28,300 tons of goods exported. However, Iran exported 8.95 million tons of non-oil products worth $2.94 billion, an 8 percent decrease from the previous year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register