Azerbaijan's railway vehicle insurance fees decrease in 4M2025
From January to April 2025, railway transport insurance premiums in Azerbaijan rose 42.1 percent to 22,000 manat ($13,300). No payments were made in this category during the period. Overall, total insurance premiums reached 588.5 million manat ($346 million), with payments up 10.4 percent to 231.3 million manat ($136 million).
