Scores of victims testify in Ruben Vardanyan's trial in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, a citizen of Armenia accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism and financing of terrorism under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and other serious crimes, continued on May 27, Trend reports.

At the open court session held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by judges Zeynal Agayev, Anar Rzayev, and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), the defendant was provided with an interpreter in his native language, Russian, as well as a lawyer of his choice for his defense.

Before the questioning, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained the rights and obligations stipulated by law to the victims who were participating in the court proceedings for the first time.

Tahir Aliyev, the legal successor of the victim, testified that his son, Sabuhi Aliyev, was killed in Aghdara by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victim Seymur Teymurov stated in response to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev that two people died and he was injured when a Kornet-type missile fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Aghdara hit the car he was in.

Another victim, Rafig Ahmadov, testified that he was injured when he stepped on a mine planted by the enemy in the Aghdam region.

Victim Ramil Alakbarov said that he was injured by the explosion of a mine planted by the enemy in Khankendi.

Mehman Guliyev said that he lost his right eye as a result of shrapnel injuries sustained during heavy artillery fire from the enemy in Kalbajar.

Rashad Abdullayev testified that he was injured as a result of an anti-tank missile fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Aghdam region.

Other victims, Elsevar Nazarov in Aghdara, Fagan Hagverdiyev in the Aghdam region, Siraj Niftaliyev in the Khojaly region, and Nadir Balayev, Rauf Yusifov, and Orkhan Farzaliyev in the Khojavend region, stated that they were injured as a result of gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Mirsaleh Heydarzade, answering questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, stated that he was injured in Shusha as a result of enemy fire. He said that while traveling by car, he and another person in the car were injured by gunfire from the forest area by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victim Rahim Ibrahimov stated that he was injured by enemy fire in Aghdara.

Agil Isparzade was injured by a shell fired by the enemy in the Khojavend region. Two people died and three more were injured in the incident.

Victim Ramil Khankishiyev testified that he and Khasi Verdiyev were injured when a mine planted by the enemy in the bushes in Aghdara exploded. Mirmusa Mehdizade died in the incident.

Another victim, Nemat Rustamov, said that he was injured in Khojavend when a sniper fired on him, and a mortar shell landed and exploded near him.

Arzulla Tagiyev said that he was injured in the Khojavend region as a result of mortar fire from the Armenians.

Victim Abdulla Asgarzade stated in response to questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev that he and Arzulla Tagiyev were injured when a mortar shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups exploded near their medical service vehicle in Khojavend. "Despite the fact that the car had a sign indicating that it was a medical service vehicle, they fired at us," he noted.

Another victim, Vagif Khayrullayev, said that he was injured by enemy fire in the Lachin region. Mirtalib Agayev died at the time, and Oruj Rzayev and several others, whose names he could not recall, were injured.

Mirhuseyn Dostuyev said that he received a gunshot wound to his right leg from sniper fire from the enemy in Khojavend.

Victims Parviz Iskandarli and Samir Farzaliyev said that they were injured in the Khojaly region.

Samig Aliyev emphasized that he was injured by an artillery shell fired by the enemy near the city of Shusha.

Emil Jafarov said that he was injured in Khojavend as a result of gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victim Tural Dadashov testified that he was injured by the explosion of a mortar shell fired by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Kalbajar. He noted that several people, whose names he could not recall, died at the time.

Nusrat Karimov was injured by enemy fire in the Aghdam region. The victim said that one of the people who was injured with him is still receiving treatment in the hospital.

Aslan Azizov noted that he, Namig Zohrabov, and Nusrat Karimov sustained various bodily injuries as a result of fire from the enemy in the Aghdam region.

Mahammad Gayyumlu and Murad Huseynov said that they were injured in the Aghdam region by gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

During the court proceedings, the findings of the forensic medical examinations conducted on the victims were also announced.

The next court session is scheduled for June 3.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

