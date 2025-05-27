Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan co-advance Kambarata HPP-1 with World Bank backing

Photo: World Bank

The second ministerial roundtable on the Kambarata HPP-1 project, held in Dubai, saw Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan join forces to put their heads together and seek World Bank support for the region’s largest hydropower initiative. The World Bank is ready to roll up its sleeves and lend a hand, while all parties are on the same page, setting their sights on kicking off the project in 2025.

