UN's official stresses importance of knowledge sharing for youth in sustainable dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The exchange of knowledge and experience is important to increase youth participation in sustainable development, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said at the opening ceremony of the Research Center of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization in Baku, Trend reports.

“In the modern world, where academic freedom and science are increasingly questioned and pressured, it is extremely important to develop and support new research directions so that young people have the opportunity to think critically, participate in scientific discussions, and communicate the results of their research to the leadership,” she said.

Andreeva also noted the importance of sharing knowledge and experience to increase youth participation in sustainable development.

According to her, opening a research center, the opportunity to collect and share information and news, and receive funding in the form of research grants is a unique opportunity.

The official opening ceremony of the Research Center of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization (NAMYO) was held in Baku. The event is attended by government officials, ambassadors, representatives, and staff of UN agencies in Azerbaijan, as well as renowned scientists and researchers.