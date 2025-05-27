Azerbaijan counts funds spent on membership in int'l and regional organizations
Azerbaijan allocated a total of 21.4 million manat ($12.6 million) in 2023 for membership fees and obligations to international and regional organizations. The budget included payments to UN bodies, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, CIS organizations, and contributions to international financial institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and the Islamic Development Bank.
