Azerbaijan’s ASCO ships escort return of “Saturn” drilling rig to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The "Saturn" oil drilling rig, brought to Azerbaijan from Turkmenistan in May last year, was transported to the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea accompanied by ships of ASCO, one of the AZCON Holding companies, a source in ASCO told Trend.

The rig was removed from the Shikh port with the support of the ships "Hovsan", "Hovsan 2", and "SOCAR 1", and then towed by the ships "Andoga", "Shuvalan", and "Mardakan".

This complex operation, which lasted three days, was completed safely.

The ASCO ships will deliver the "Neptun" drilling rig to our country when they return from Turkmenistan. The preparation process for the towing of the rig has already begun.

