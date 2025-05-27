Youth can confront islamophobia through art, activism, and education - US Muslim Organizations SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Young people can fight Islamophobia through art, activism, and education, the Secretary General of the Council of Muslim Organizations of the US, Oussama Jammal said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an international conference on "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku.

“Islamophobia feeds on ignorance: whether it is the notion that Islam is something monolithic, the belief that Muslims are supposedly at odds with democratic values, or the view that Islam is incompatible with Western societies. These are all misconceptions that feed fear and disunity. Young people can counter such narratives through art, activism, and education,” he said.

According to officials, this could be a Muslim teenager blogging about his spiritual journey, a student organizing an interfaith event at a university, or a digital author debunking stereotypes on TikTok.

“Inclusivity is not a passive state. It requires awareness. There needs to be opportunities for young people to speak up, to be heard, and to confront injustice with confidence. Schools, mosques, and community organizations must go beyond formal cultural programs to create space for real conversations about identity, race, and belonging,” stressed Oussama Jammal.