Iran, Türkiye join forces to prop customs cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Iran and Türkiye have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the customs sector, Trend reports via Iran’s Customs Administration.

The agreement was signed by Foroud Asgari, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and Director General of the Customs Administration of Iran, and Sezai Uçarmak, Deputy Minister of Trade and Director of the Customs Administration of Türkiye.

During the signing ceremony, which was attended by customs officials from both countries, Asgari emphasized that the current trade volume between Iran and Türkiye does not reflect the technical capabilities or political will of either nation. The trade turnover between the two countries has significant potential for growth, and reaching a higher volume is both necessary and attainable.

Asgari articulated that Iran’s customs authorities are resolutely focused on transcending historical trade metrics and are strategically poised to amplify bilateral commerce.



He also underscored that Iran's Bazargan customs represents a pivotal focal point and has the potential to soon function as a benchmark for other customs infrastructures within the nation.

Uçarmak echoed this sentiment, stating that expanding trade volume between Iran and Türkiye remains a central objective. The meeting also addressed the need to increase the number of cargo trucks at border customs checkpoints to facilitate smoother trade flows.

Data from the Iranian Customs Administration shows that in the first month of the current Iranian year, Iran exported 217,000 tons of goods to Türkiye valued at $189 million, while imports from Türkiye totaled 337,000 tons worth around $538 million.

