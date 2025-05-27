Kazakhstan surpasses regional peers in Islamic Development Bank financing
Kazakhstan leads member states in authorized financing for agriculture and transport development, according to the 2024 Islamic Development Bank report. Kazakhstan outperformed numerous regional and major member countries in funding approvals, demonstrating its commitment to Islamic finance and long-term investments for sustainable growth.
