Azerbaijan reveals funds received by budget on land tax and property tax of legal entities

In 2024, Azerbaijan's land tax revenues from legal entities surpassed forecasts by 9.9%, totaling 54.3 million manat ($31.96 million), with 61% coming from the non-oil sector. However, property tax revenues fell 7.2% short of projections, mainly due to undercollection in the non-oil sector, where only 76.8% of the assessed tax was paid.

