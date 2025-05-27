Second day of int'l conference on "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The concluding day of the two-day international conference titled "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" has begun in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The conference is jointly organized by the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism, the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), and the Baku Initiative Group. The event is dedicated to the 3rd anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Among the international partners of the event are the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), the Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID), the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, the Muslim Council of Elders, the Central Council of Muslims of Germany, the European Council of Muslim Leaders (EULEMA), and the International Muslim Forum.

Today’s sessions include panel discussions on several pressing themes: "The Institutionalization of anti-Muslim Legislation in Europe. Anti-Muslim Rhetoric Amid Radicalization Propagated Islamophobic Sentiments", "Safeguarding Islamic Cultural Heritage in a Changing World", and "Youth Voices for Inclusion: Tackling Prejudice and Misconceptions".

Will be updated