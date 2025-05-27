Azerbaijan's life insurance collections and payouts continue upward trend in 4M2025
Life insurance collections in Azerbaijan reached around 300 million manats in the first four months of the year. This marks a leap of over 11 percent compared to the same stretch last year. Payouts under life insurance policies also saw a significant uptick, giving a hearty boost to the ongoing growth in the sector.
