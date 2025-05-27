Iran's Petrochemical sector attracts billions in foreign investment
Iran's petrochemical sector has pulled in more than $26 billion in foreign investment, adding fuel to the fire with a total of $87 billion poured into the industry so far. This investment has put the sector on the fast track, boosting its annual production capacity to a whopping 96 million tons, with hopes of breaking the 100 million ton barrier in the near future.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy