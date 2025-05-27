Iran's Petrochemical sector attracts billions in foreign investment

Iran's petrochemical sector has pulled in more than $26 billion in foreign investment, adding fuel to the fire with a total of $87 billion poured into the industry so far. This investment has put the sector on the fast track, boosting its annual production capacity to a whopping 96 million tons, with hopes of breaking the 100 million ton barrier in the near future.

