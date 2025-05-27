Kazakhstan, China move toward deeper nuclear energy collaboration
Photo: Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control Committee of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and China held talks on cooperation in building a nuclear power plant, developing the nuclear fuel cycle, and enhancing scientific and technical infrastructure. Kazakhstan expressed interest in learning from China’s experience in nuclear safety and environmental protection.
