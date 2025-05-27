Azerbaijan weighs spending of social protection and security allocations in 2024

In 2024, Azerbaijan allocated 4.2 billion manat ($2.47 billion) for social protection, accounting for 11.2 percent of the state budget. This includes 64.3 million manat ($37.7 million) from additional funds. The majority of the budget (89.1 percent) supported various social programs, including welfare, IDP assistance, and public services.

