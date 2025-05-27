Uzbekistan, Pakistan set to launch joint venture for expanding leather sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. A delegation led by Akobir Tukhtaev, Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, recently met with the management of Alliance Plus Co. in Pakistan to explore opportunities for establishing joint ventures, Trend reports.

The discussions centered on the potential for a joint venture focused on sheep leather processing in Uzbekistan, along with plans for localizing production, transferring technology, training local specialists, and implementing environmentally sustainable production systems.

Alliance Plus Co. expressed strong interest in collaborating, recognizing Uzbekistan's abundant raw material resources and the growing demand for high-quality leather products.

This visit is a significant step in further strengthening economic ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, aiming to create new jobs, promote deep processing of agricultural products, and enhance export potential.

Alliance Plus Co., based in Karachi, specializes in processing raw materials for the leather industry and manufacturing finished leather goods. The company operates three advanced factories with a combined annual processing capacity of 10 million heads of sheep, goats, and cattle. All of its products are export-oriented, serving leading markets in Europe and Asia, which underscores the high quality of its products and the company's efficient management practices.

