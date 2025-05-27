Delegation from Turkic States views collaborative opportunities with Uzbek mining giants

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. Omonullo Nasritdinkhodjaev, First Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology, met with a delegation led by Adem Kula, Secretary General of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic States, to discuss opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

Throughout the event, delegates from multiple international enterprises articulated their propositions, delineating prospective domains for synergistic collaboration across diverse sectors.



The visit underscored the delegation's agenda to engage in strategic dialogues with the executive leadership and pivotal stakeholders of NGMK (Navoi Mining and Metallurgy Combine) and AGMK (Almalyk Mining and Metallurgy Combine) to delve deeper into potential synergies and collaborative frameworks within the mining and metallurgy sectors.



Both parties articulated a robust dedication to enhancing their collaborative synergy, emphasizing the cultivation of innovative avenues for reciprocal advantage and fortifying enduring productive alliances.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel