bp’s regional president congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye Gary Jones has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occassion of May 28th - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of bp, I warmly congratulate you and all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28th - Independence Day.

We highly value our successful and fruitful partnership of over 30 years, and are proud to have contributed to the safe, efficient, and reliable delivery of the country's world-class projects. The achievements we have attained together over the years, along with the mutual trust we have built, are of great importance to us.

As bp, we believe that this effective partnership will continue for many years and will further contribute to the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Your Excellency, I congratulate you once again on this significant day. I wish you good health and happiness, and the people of Azerbaijan constant progress and development," the letter reads.