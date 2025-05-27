President of Palestine sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. President of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Mahmoud Abbas has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear Mr. President,

I extend my sincerest congratulations to you, your government, and your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I pray to Almighty Allah to grant you good health, happiness, and success, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan progress and prosperity. I also wish for the further development of our bilateral relations, which we are proud of.

Please accept my sincere fraternal greetings,'' the letter reads.