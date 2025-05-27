Turkmenistan reports significant growth in freight transit volume

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 27. Transit cargo traffic through Turkmenistan exceeded 2 million tons in the first four months of 2025, reflecting a 20 percent year-on-year increase, Trend reports.

This remarkable leap can be chalked up to the continuous heavy lifting in modernizing the nation’s transport and logistics backbone. Authorities have also improved conditions at border customs checkpoints, enhancing material and technical capabilities and introducing advanced information technologies to streamline cargo handling processes.

The metrics for road transit throughput exhibited a significant escalation of 25 percent, whereas the rail transit metrics demonstrated a 6 percent uptick, underscoring the efficacy of these infrastructural enhancements.



The initiatives are integral to a comprehensive framework designed to optimize seamless cargo transit, enhance freight throughput, and amplify the operational efficacy of global logistics pathways traversing Turkmenistan. The anticipated enhancements are projected to augment the nation's position as a pivotal nexus for transit operations within the regional framework.