Uzbekneftegaz, Air Products develop strategic collaboration and infrastructural goals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. A meeting was held in Uzbekistan between the chairman of the board of Uzbekneftegaz and representatives of Air Products Netherlands Gases B.V. to discuss key developments and explore future collaboration opportunities, Trend reports.

During the discussions, it was highlighted that the first phase of the performance test for the Uzbekistan GTL plant had been successfully completed at full capacity. The parties also addressed ongoing efforts to optimize the plant’s operational capacity, aiming for 100 percent efficiency based on the test results.

Additionally, the meeting noted that the major overhaul at the Uzbekistan GTL plant had been carried out effectively in two stages, with all work completed 20 days ahead of schedule, thanks to the dedicated and responsible approach taken by the specialists.

At the culmination of the meeting, both parties reiterated their dedication to fortifying their enduring alliance and propelling collaborative ventures centered on sustainable development paradigms. They reached a consensus to establish synergistic strategic objectives and concentrate on optimizing future collaborative endeavors.



Both entities articulated a robust enthusiasm for amplifying their synergistic engagement, operationalizing cutting-edge initiatives, and cultivating a milieu that is propitious for efficacious capital infusion in Uzbekistan.

Since 2019, Air Products has invested a total of $1.15 billion in three major projects in Uzbekistan, including hydrogen synthesis at the Fergana Refinery and liquid carbon dioxide generation at Navoiazot, reinforcing their commitment to Uzbekistan’s industrial growth and energy sector development.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel