Tajikistan’s natural resource extraction gains momentum in early 2025

Photo: Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company

Extraction of crude oil, gas, and metallic ores in Tajikistan saw significant growth in early 2025 compared to the previous year. The crude oil and gas sector experienced the highest increase, followed by metallic ores, brown coal, and other minerals. This growth in the extractive sector contributed substantially to the overall industrial expansion in the country during the first quarter of 2025.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register