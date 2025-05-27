Tajikistan’s natural resource extraction gains momentum in early 2025
Photo: Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company
Extraction of crude oil, gas, and metallic ores in Tajikistan saw significant growth in early 2025 compared to the previous year. The crude oil and gas sector experienced the highest increase, followed by metallic ores, brown coal, and other minerals. This growth in the extractive sector contributed substantially to the overall industrial expansion in the country during the first quarter of 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy