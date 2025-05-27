Eni enters exclusivity deal with GIP for CCUS stake sale

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Eni has entered into an exclusivity agreement with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading global infrastructure investor affiliated with BlackRock, to advance the due diligence and finalize the sale of a 49.99% stake in Eni CCUS Holding, Trend reports.

Eni CCUS Holding operates key Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) projects, including Hynet and Bacton in the UK, L10 in the Netherlands, and holds future rights to the Ravenna project in Italy.

Under the proposed agreement, GIP will also support investments in these CCUS projects. This move follows a competitive selection process involving several international investors, highlighting the strong interest and growth potential of Eni’s CCUS business.

The transaction aligns with Eni’s strategy to bring in strategic partners to fund and grow its energy transition ventures. CCUS technology is recognized as a mature and effective tool for reducing emissions, especially in industries that are difficult to decarbonize.