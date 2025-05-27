President of Bulgaria sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occassion of May 28th - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and wishes for peace, prosperity, and well-being of the Azerbaijani people and personally to you and your family, on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

First of all, let me note that the Republic of Bulgaria highly values its excellent relations of friendship and strategic partnership with the Republic of Azerbaijan. The close and fruitful cooperation established between our two countries and the mutual respect between our peoples are a stable foundation on which to further build our bilateral relations.

I am confident that our recent meetings and talks - during my official visit to your capital (May 7-8, 2024) and the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (November 12-13, 2024 in Baku), contributed to maintaining the intensive bilateral political dialogue that has characterized our bilateral relations in recent years. I believe that we will be able to implement the Shusha Park project in the city of Veliko Tarnovo in the near future, as an important symbol of the friendly relations between our countries and peoples.

Wishing you good health and success in your highly responsible work, please accept, Esteemed Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.