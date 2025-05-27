Iran targets aviation growth by removing investor hurdles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) of Iran will remove obstacles facing investors in the air transport sector by reforming existing regulations, Hossein Pourfarzaneh, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Head of the CAO, told reporters, Trend reports.

“There are several restrictions, such as the separation of aircraft ownership from the consumer. In short, an aircraft owner can lease the aircraft to various airlines to foster competition,” Pourfarzaneh explained.

He added that Iran plans to purchase various types of aircraft for its air transport fleet, including small and large passenger planes, helicopters, and other aviation vehicles. According to him, investment opportunities will range from as little as 1 billion rials (about $1,720) to tens of millions of dollars.

Iran currently has 185 registered passenger aircraft, of which 130-150 are actively operating.

