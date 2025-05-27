Kazakhstan reveals growing economic footprint of OTS countries
Photo: Akorda
The first meeting of the Council of Central Banks of the Turkic States, chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, highlighted growing economic cooperation and regional macroeconomic stability. Tokayev emphasized the increasing global GDP share of member countries and progress in financial technologies, including Kazakhstan’s pioneering digital currency, the digital tenge.
