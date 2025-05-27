President of Federal Republic of Germany congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Official website of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Mr. President,

On the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan.

The great value your country places on independence became especially vivid to me and my wife during our recent visit to Azerbaijan, particularly when we paid our respects at the Alley of Martyrs. Allow me to once again personally thank you and your wife for the warm hospitality in Baku. This first visit of a German Head of State to Azerbaijan is a sign of the close ties between our countries.

I am very interested in further expanding our bilateral relations. Located at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, your country holds a key geostrategic position. In the face of numerous armed conflicts and rising tensions, we are jointly confronted with serious challenges. I therefore highly value your efforts toward establishing peace in the region and wish you swift and lasting success.

I wish you and your fellow citizens peace, stability, and robust health,'' the letter reads.