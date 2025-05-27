Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Italian cleric calls for recognition of Abrahamic legacy in European identity

Politics Materials 27 May 2025 11:37 (UTC +04:00)
Italian cleric calls for recognition of Abrahamic legacy in European identity

Alyona Pavlenko
Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. A narrow narrative has taken root in Europe, falsely portraying Western identity as based solely on Judeo-Christian roots, said Imam Yahyâ Pallavicini, Vice President of the Italian Islamic Religious Community (COREIS) and Chairman of the European Muslim Leaders’ Majlis (EULEMA), Trend reports.

Speaking at the international conference titled "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku, Pallavicini warned that this limited identity framework contributes directly to Islamophobia.

“This identity is presented as the ‘correct’ one, while anything else — including Islam — is placed in opposition to it, which leads to discrimination,” he stated.

He emphasized that this misconception not only marginalizes Muslims but also ignores the shared origins of the Abrahamic religions — Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, which all stem from the East. “It is from there that they arrived in the West, where they were long persecuted,” he added.

According to Pallavicini, Islam is only partially acknowledged and not recognized as an equal and full component of the Abrahamic tradition, a perception that affects the civil status of Muslims in European societies.

“As a result, Muslims in Europe are often seen as second-class citizens, not fitting into a white, Judeo-Christian, or ultra-secular norm. We must be aware of these challenges and foster dialogue that highlights the authenticity of religion, monotheism, Abrahamic roots, and East-West cooperation. This will help Muslims become full participants in European society, with a strong awareness of their values and responsibilities,” the imam concluded.

