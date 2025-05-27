Italian cleric calls for recognition of Abrahamic legacy in European identity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. A narrow narrative has taken root in Europe, falsely portraying Western identity as based solely on Judeo-Christian roots, said Imam Yahyâ Pallavicini, Vice President of the Italian Islamic Religious Community (COREIS) and Chairman of the European Muslim Leaders’ Majlis (EULEMA), Trend reports.

Speaking at the international conference titled "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku, Pallavicini warned that this limited identity framework contributes directly to Islamophobia.

“This identity is presented as the ‘correct’ one, while anything else — including Islam — is placed in opposition to it, which leads to discrimination,” he stated.