Italian cleric calls for recognition of Abrahamic legacy in European identity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. A narrow narrative
has taken root in Europe, falsely portraying Western identity as
based solely on Judeo-Christian roots, said Imam Yahyâ Pallavicini,
Vice President of the Italian Islamic Religious Community (COREIS)
and Chairman of the European Muslim Leaders’ Majlis (EULEMA),
Trend
reports.
Speaking at the international conference titled "Islamophobia in
Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku, Pallavicini
warned that this limited identity framework contributes directly to
Islamophobia.
“This identity is presented as the ‘correct’ one, while anything
else — including Islam — is placed in opposition to it, which leads
to discrimination,” he stated.
He emphasized that this misconception not only marginalizes
Muslims but also ignores the shared origins of the Abrahamic
religions — Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, which all stem from
the East. “It is from there that they arrived in the West, where
they were long persecuted,” he added.
According to Pallavicini, Islam is only partially acknowledged
and not recognized as an equal and full component of the Abrahamic
tradition, a perception that affects the civil status of Muslims in
European societies.
“As a result, Muslims in Europe are often seen as second-class
citizens, not fitting into a white, Judeo-Christian, or
ultra-secular norm. We must be aware of these challenges and foster
dialogue that highlights the authenticity of religion, monotheism,
Abrahamic roots, and East-West cooperation. This will help Muslims
become full participants in European society, with a strong
awareness of their values and responsibilities,” the imam
concluded.