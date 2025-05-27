Kaja Kallas on pardon of French citizen in Azerbaijan - this is what quiet diplomacy and respectful engagement can achieve

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas has welcomed the decision to pardon French citizen Théo Hugo Clerc, who had been held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Welcome home, Théo Clerc. His release from Azerbaijan shows what quiet diplomacy and respectful engagement can achieve. I am relieved his detention is over and I’ll continue doing my part to support our citizens abroad," she wrote on her page on X.

Notably, as previously a well-informed source told Trend, the pardon of French citizen Théo Hugo Clerc followed a personal request from Kaja Kallas.

"The latest request came from Kaja Kallas during her visit to Baku. She personally raised the issue during a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, and the Azerbaijani side responded positively," the source noted. "The decision to pardon him was not made at France’s request, but specifically as a result of this initiative".

In this context, Kaja Kallas did play a role in the decision, the source added. "If a particular EU country wishes to express gratitude for the release of its citizen, that appreciation should be directed to Kaja Kallas, not to Baku".

It was noted that Azerbaijan holds Kaja Kallas in high regard, seeing her as a politician who understands the country’s strategic direction.

"Officials in Baku also pointed out that Kallas recognizes Azerbaijan’s importance and chose to visit Baku specifically, without traveling to other countries in the region," the source added.

Clerc was convicted by the Narimanov District Court in Baku on September 10, 2024. He was sentenced to three years in prison that year for spray-painting walls in the Baku metro.