Azerbaijan and Egypt brainstorm cooperation avenues

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Speaker of the Senate of Egypt Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, a source in the country’s Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the upward trend in relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt in various fields.

The importance of regular meetings and discussions of the heads of state in terms of further deepening and strengthening bilateral relations was highlighted.

It was especially emphasized that the mutual visits of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi laid the foundation for a new stage in the history of interstate relations.

The interparliamentary relations were also touched upon, and the important role of legislative bodies in the development of bilateral relations was noted.

Additionally, the meeting discussed the prospects for expanding mutually beneficial Azerbaijani-Egyptian cooperation in various directions.

